Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million for the

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Clifford the Big Red Dog with $16.4 million, followed by Dune at No. 3 with $5.5 million, No Time to Die at No. 4 with $4.6 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 6 with $2.2 million, The French Dispatch at No. 7 with $1.84 million, Belfast at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Spencer at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Antlers at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. This weekend's Top 10 take was approximately $66.6 million.