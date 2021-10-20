Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff missed Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood gala after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The actresses withdrew last minute from the event Tuesday after potentially being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a Disney rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

In her opening remarks at the gala, Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia said the actresses were not attending as a precaution.

"Those superheroes are now in super isolation," Garcia said.

Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff were to be honored and give speeches at the event.

The actresses attended the film's Los Angeles premiere with the rest of the Eternals cast Monday.

Eternals is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie co-stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan, and opens in theaters Nov. 5.