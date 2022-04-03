The Jean Smart-Hannah Einbinder comedy, Hacks, was named Outstanding New TV Series at the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Saved by the Bell was voted Outstanding Comedy Series and It's a Sin won for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here shared the award for Outstanding Reality Program, while Changing the Game was voted Outstanding Documentary and Single All the Way scored the Outstanding TV Movie honor.

The prize for Outstanding Film -- Wide Release went to Eternals and Parallel Mothers was deemed Outstanding Film -- Limited Release.

More GLAAD Awards honoring media for "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues" will be handed out in a New York ceremony on May 6.