"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," the Dancing with the Stars co-host, 42, wrote Tuesday on Twitter.
"Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."
"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he tweeted.
"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and Dancing with the Stars' production company BBC Studios said, according to Us Weekly.
"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently commented on Dancing with the Stars' production in these uncertain and unprecedented times.
"I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," Burke told Deadline.
"We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."
While a premiere date for Dancing with the Stars' new edition has yet to be announced, the show is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.