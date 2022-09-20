By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/20/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

Erich works as an acquisitions analyst at Rexford Industrial Realty

bachelor spent one of his college years in Massachusetts

Erich's beloved dad passed away after a three-year battle with cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Erich says he finds joy in making someone feel special and doing the unexpected

Erich is passionate about an organization called CHAMPS

An offensive photo of Erich in blackface has resurfaced online

ADVERTISEMENT

Erich allegedly planned to reunite with girl back home after filming

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.