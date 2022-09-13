Erich Schwer is Gabby Windey's last bachelor left standing on The Bachelorette's currently-airing nineteenth season.

Erich is a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

"Erich is a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore," according to ABC.

On The Bachelorette, Gabby determined that Erich was the love of her life whom she had been looking for, and Erich shared how he loved Gabby and couldn't imagine leaving the show without her.

But The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer teased to E! News that Erich and Gabby are "not at the finish line yet."

And based on a preview of what's to come on The Bachelorette's two-night finale event, Erich meets Gabby's family but then crushes her heart.

"I just want to date you. Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go," Erich says in the teaser, before Gabby breaks down into tears and sobs about feeling "unlovable."

How will Gabby proceed on her journey to find a fiance? Until viewers find out what happens next between Gabby and Erich on the show, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Erich Schwer.


Erich works as an acquisitions analyst at Rexford Industrial Realty

Erich began working his current job as an acquisitions analyst in November 2021.

Before landing a job at Rexford Industrial, he also worked for a commercial real estate company called Sky Management Services for nearly three years in their renewable energy acquisitions department.

Erich also previously held a job as a business development manager for Locus Energy from 2017-2018.

The Bachelorette bachelor spent one of his college years in Massachusetts

Erich studied Economics his Freshman year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst before transferring to Elon University in 2012.

Erich went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a concentration in professional sales, in 2015.

While in school, Erich was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity as well as the Advertisement Club.


Erich's beloved dad passed away after a three-year battle with cancer

Erich's dad, Allan Schwer, died at age 65 on July 6, 2022 after a tough battle with an advanced and terminal cancer.

Allan's cancer battle began with appendiceal cancer, a type of cancer that grows from cells that make up the appendix. Allan was once in remission, but his cancer returned aggressively and then he endured three intensive rounds of chemotherapy, the last of which "almost killed" him, according to Erich's father on The Bachelorette's latest episode.

Allan had spent 40 days in the ICU following multiple operations before Erich's hometown date with Gabby in New Jersey filmed.

Shortly after Erich's hometown date with Gabby aired on The Bachelorette, Erich posted a touching tribute to his late father.

Erich posted a photo featuring a throwback picture of Allan holding his son as a baby as well as Allan's memorial card and gold wedding band.

Erich captioned his post with a simple red-heart emoji.

Gabby's co-The Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia commented on Erich's post, "Thank you for sharing this moment with us all, sending your family love."

Erich also received messages of love and support from The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer, fellow Season 19 bachelors James "Meatball" Clarke and Logan Palmer, and many other members of Bachelor Nation.

Erich says he finds joy in making someone feel special and doing the unexpected

Erich claims he's looking for the real deal when it comes to relationships.

The next time Erich commits to a woman, it's for the long haul -- and he doesn't want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship.

Erich's perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative, and he's typically attracted to taller women.


Erich is passionate about an organization called CHAMPS

CHAMPS stands for Coaching Health and Mentoring Positive Students.

Erich became a part of the program in 2014, and it's something he believes in.

CHAMPS addresses behaviors contributing to obesity in children in Alamance County, NC, by building self-confidence in young boys through instruction in sport skills, education on healthy eating habits, and promoting positive attitudes through mentoring relationships with male students at Elon University.


An offensive photo of Erich in blackface has resurfaced online

A yearbook photo of Erich in blackface recently resurfaced on social media, and Zach took to Instagram on September 8 to apologize.

"I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," Erich captioned a "Black Lives Matter" black square on Instagram.

"What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior."

Erich concluded, "I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."

