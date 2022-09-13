Erich studied Economics his Freshman year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst before transferring to Elon University in 2012.
Erich went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a concentration in professional sales, in 2015.
While in school, Erich was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity as well as the Advertisement Club.
Erich's beloved dad passed away after a three-year battle with cancer
Erich's dad, Allan Schwer, died at age 65 on July 6, 2022 after a tough battle with an advanced and terminal cancer.
Allan's cancer battle began with appendiceal cancer, a type of cancer that grows from cells that make up the appendix. Allan was once in remission, but his cancer returned aggressively and then he endured three intensive rounds of chemotherapy, the last of which "almost killed" him, according to Erich's father onThe Bachelorette's latest episode.
Allan had spent 40 days in the ICU following multiple operations before Erich's hometown date with Gabby in New Jersey filmed.
Shortly after Erich's hometown date with Gabby aired on The Bachelorette, Erich posted a touching tribute to his late father.
ADVERTISEMENT
Erich posted a photo featuring a throwback picture of Allan holding his son as a baby as well as Allan's memorial card and gold wedding band.
Erich captioned his post with a simple red-heart emoji.
Erich also received messages of love and support from The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer, fellow Season 19 bachelors James "Meatball" Clarke and Logan Palmer, and many other members of Bachelor Nation.
Erich says he finds joy in making someone feel special and doing the unexpected
Erich claims he's looking for the real deal when it comes to relationships.
The next time Erich commits to a woman, it's for the long haul -- and he doesn't want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship.
Erich's perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative, and he's typically attracted to taller women.
Erich is passionate about an organization called CHAMPS
CHAMPS stands for Coaching Health and Mentoring Positive Students.
Erich became a part of the program in 2014, and it's something he believes in.
CHAMPS addresses behaviors contributing to obesity in children in Alamance County, NC, by building self-confidence in young boys through instruction in sport skills, education on healthy eating habits, and promoting positive attitudes through mentoring relationships with male students at Elon University.
An offensive photo of Erich in blackface has resurfaced online
A yearbook photo of Erich in blackface recently resurfaced on social media, and Zach took to Instagram on September 8 to apologize.
"I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," Erich captioned a "Black Lives Matter" black square on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
"What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior."
Erich concluded, "I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."