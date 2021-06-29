Erica Mena is a mom of three.

The 33-year-old television personality recently welcomed a son with her ex-husband and Love and Hip Hop: New York co-star, Safaree Samuels , amid their divorce.

The new baby is Mena's second child with Samuels. The pair also have a 16-month-old daughter, Safire Majesty, while Mena has a 14-year-old son, King Javien, with Raul Conde.

Samuels shared news of the birth Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding his baby boy.

"MR Straittt jr is here!!" he captioned the post.

Love & Hip Hop: New York's Papoose and Somaya Reece and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Princess Love were among those to congratulate Mena and Samuels in the comments.

"Congrats to you both brother & sister what a beautiful blessing," Reece wrote.

Mena announced in early May that she was expecting her third child.

"More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway," she wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. "Marriage - It's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all."

Mena and Samuels married in October 2019. News broke in late May that Mena had filed for divorce from Samuels amid her pregnancy.