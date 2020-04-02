Eric Stonestreet pranked his Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prank was filmed while Modern Family was still in production before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferguson originally tried to prank Stonestreet for all of the pranks his fellow actor pulled on him during their 11 years together as Mitchell and Cameron on Modern Family.

Ferguson planned on having Stonestreet's trailer moved using a forklift and waited inside his trailer to see the prank unfold.

Stonestreet knew what was going on due to Kimmel, and fought back by having Ferguson's trailer turned into a earthquake simulator vehicle.

Ferguson, while sitting down, experienced a large earthquake with everything shaking around him. He walked outside and was greeted by Stonestreet, knowing that he had failed and was double-crossed.

"You are all terrible people," Ferguson said to the production crew who were also in on the prank.

Modern Family will end after 11 seasons on Wednesday with a two-part finale. The entire cast will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live that same night, speaking to each other remotely.