Eric McCormack is showing his support for his former Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes.

McCormack, 58, surprised Hayes, 51, by attending his play Good Night, Oscar Thursday evening in Chicago.

Hayes shared a photo on Instagram of his reunion with McCormack after the play.

"This incredible man surprised me tonight by coming to my play, 'Good Night, Oscar' here in Chicago. I love you, Eric," Hayes captioned the post.

McCormack and Hayes' Will & Grace co-star Debra Messing was among those to respond in the comments.

"The BEST!!!!" Messing wrote.

McCormack had reunited with Messing at her Broadway play Birthday Candles Wednesday in New York. He shared a photo of the reunion on Instagram.

"An amazing afternoon with @spencergarrett1 seeing my dearest @therealdebramessing and @enricocolantoni_really (and a stellar cast) in #BirthdayCandles on Broadway. You guys, just a beautiful job," McCormack wrote.

McCormack, Messing and Hayes played Will Truman, Grace Adler and Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, which originally aired for eight seasons on NBC from 1998 to 2006. The series was later revived for three more seasons, which aired from 2017 to 2020.