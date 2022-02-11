Will & Grace icon Eric McCormack has signed on to star in Shudder's Slasher: Ripper limited series.

AMC's horror streaming service announced Thursday that McCormack will play Basil Garvey, "a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood."

Ripper is set to begin production this spring. It takes place in the 19th century.

"There's a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful," a synopsis said.

"The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow."

No other casting has been announced yet.