Singer-songwriters Eric Clapton and Van Morrison have teamed up to record a new song called "Stand and Deliver."

"In a bid to save live venues and support musicians, @vanmorrison and @EricClapton are releasing a new single, 'Stand and Deliver' Download the exclusive track on December 4th to #SaveLiveMusicAvailable on @AppleMusic @AmazonMusicUK @Deezer @Spotify," the Save Live Music Twitter feed said Friday.

The sale of the song will benefit Morrison's Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which helps musicians unemployed due to the cancellation of live performances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrison previously released the similarly themed, anti-quarantine songs "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out" and "No More Lockdown."

"There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration," Clapton said. "We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover."