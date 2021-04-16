Eric Church is back with new music.

The 43-year-old country music singer released the album Heart on Friday.

Heart is the first part of Church's three-part album Heart & Soul. The album features nine songs, including the lead single "Stick That in Your Country Song" and "Russian Roulette."

Church will release the second part of the album, titled &, on April 20, and the third part, titled Soul, on April 23. The three parts combined have a total of 24 tracks.

"The wait is over! Heart, the first album from the Heart & Soul 3 album trilogy, is available everywhere!" Church wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Church announced plans for a new, in-person arena tour in the fall. The singer will kick off the Gather Again tour Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky.

"We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again... The Gather Again Tour is coming," he said on Instagram.

Church will perform and give a Q&A during an Amazon Music live stream Tuesday, the same day as the release of &. The stream begins at 9 p.m. EDT.