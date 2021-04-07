Eric Church will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.The 43-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Gather Again tour Wednesday.Church will kick off the tour Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky. He will perform shows across North America until May 2022."We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again... The Gather Again Tour is coming," Church wrote on Instagram.Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time.Church will release a three-part album, Heart & Soul, this year. The first part, Heart, is slated for release April 16.Here are the dates for Church's Gather Again tour:Sept. 17 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp ArenaSept. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide ArenaSept. 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseSept. 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank CenterOct. 1 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus CenterOct. 2 -- Winnepeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS PlaceOct. 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaOct. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo CenterOct. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball ArenaOct. 22 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank SaddledomeOct. 23 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SasktTel CentreOct. 29 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaOct. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge ArenaNov. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling ArenaNov. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford CenterDec. 3 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU ArenaDec. 4 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS ArenaDec. 10 -- Washington, D.C., at The AnthemDec. 11 -- Washington, D.C., at The AnthemDec. 17 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness ArenaDec. 18 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro ColiseumJan. 7 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank ArenaJan. 8 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier CenterJan. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaJan. 15 -- Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire CentreJan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaJan. 22 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars ArenaFeb. 4 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! CenterFeb. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life FieldhouseFeb. 11 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center OmahaFeb. 12 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo ArenaFeb. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterFeb. 19 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK CenterFeb. 25 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton ColiseumFeb. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterMarch 4 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterMarch 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaMarch 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at United CenterMarch 12 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise CenterMarch 18 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch CenterMarch 19 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch CenterMarch 25 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCCMarch 26 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank ArenaApril 1 -- Fort Worth, Texas, as Dickies ArenaApril 2 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T CenterApril 8 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterApril 9 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King CenterApril 15 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda CenterApril 16 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane ArenaApril 29 -- Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile ArenaApril 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint ArenaMay 6 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga ArenaMay 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., Staples CenterMay 11 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterMay 13 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile ArenaMay 14 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River ArenaMay 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden