HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Eric Church to kick off 'Gather Again' tour in September

UPI News Service, 04/07/2021



Eric Church will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall. ADVERTISEMENT The 43-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Gather Again tour Wednesday. Church will kick off the tour Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky. He will perform shows across North America until May 2022. "We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again... The Gather Again Tour is coming," Church wrote on Instagram. Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Church will release a three-part album, Heart & Soul, this year. The first part, Heart, is slated for release April 16. Church will release a three-part album, Heart & Soul, this year. The first part, Heart, is slated for release April 16. Here are the dates for Church's Gather Again tour: Sept. 17 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Sept. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena Sept. 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Sept. 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center Oct. 1 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center Oct. 2 -- Winnepeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place Oct. 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena Oct. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center Oct. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena Oct. 22 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome Oct. 23 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SasktTel Centre Oct. 29 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena Oct. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena Nov. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center Dec. 3 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena Dec. 4 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena Dec. 10 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem Dec. 11 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem Dec. 17 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Dec. 18 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Jan. 7 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena Jan. 8 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center Jan. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena Jan. 15 -- Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre Jan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena Jan. 22 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena Feb. 4 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center Feb. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Feb. 11 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha Feb. 12 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena Feb. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center Feb. 19 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center Feb. 25 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum Feb. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center March 4 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center March 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena March 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center March 18 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center March 19 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center March 25 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC March 26 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena April 1 -- Fort Worth, Texas, as Dickies Arena April 2 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center April 8 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center April 9 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center April 15 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center April 16 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena April 29 -- Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile Arena April 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena May 6 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena May 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., Staples Center May 11 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center May 13 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena May 14 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena May 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden << PRIOR STORY

'Jupiter's Legacy' trailer introduces two generations of superheroes NEXT STORY >>

'The Serpent Queen': Samantha Morton to play Catherine de Medici



This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0 CC-BY-2.0 Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 truetrue Photo Attribution: Townsquare Media - Source: Wikimedia Commons





Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.











Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.



ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT









































