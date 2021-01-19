Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" as part of Super Bowl LV's pregame lineup.

Super Bowl LV is taking place live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The big game will air nationally on CBS and be broadcast worldwide.

Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have previously performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Yolanda Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Alicia Keys have previously performed "America the Beautiful" at the game.