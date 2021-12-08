Eric Andre discussed having anxiety while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

Barrymore asked the comedian how does he feel before speaking with guests on The Eric Andre Show or before performing one of his signature pranks.

"I'm always nervous. I like hyperventilate my way through life. I have a lot of anxiety," Andre said.

Barrymore also asked what is the worst and thing someone could feel during one of Andre's pranks.

"The worst thing they could feel is abject terror but also the best thing they could feel is abject error," Andre said.

Andre will next be featured in the fourth Jackass movie titled Jackass Forever, which comes to theaters on Feb. 4.