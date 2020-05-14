Actor and comedian Eric Andre is getting his own Netflix comedy special.

Andre, 37, announced in an Instagram video Wednesday that Eric Andre : Legalize Everything, his first Netflix standup comedy special, will premiere June 23.

Andre also posted a still from special, which was filmed in New Orleans.

"You think this is a GAME?! My @Netflix special hits the whole world June 23rd," he captioned the post.

Netflix confirmed the news in a press release Wednesday. The special is directed by Eric Notarnicola, with Mike Rosenstein as executive producer.

In the special, Andre "breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes," according to an official synopsis.

Netflix has also acquired Andre's film Bad Trip. Andre co-wrote, produced and starred in the film, which was initially slated to have its world premiere at SXSW in March. The festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bad Trip co-stars Lil Rel Howery and Michaela Conlin. The movie follows best friends Chris (Andre) and Bud (Howery) as they take a road trip from Florida to New York while being chased by Bud's sister, Trina (Haddish).