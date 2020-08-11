British synth-pop duo Erasure is back with new music.

The pair, consisting of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, released a music video for their song "Nerves of Steel" on Tuesday.

The "Nerves of Steel" video features several drag queens and other LGBTQ stars, including RuPaul's Drag Race alums Detox and Manila Luzon, Amanda Lepore and Candis Cayne. Brad Hammer directed and produced the video.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved in making the video so special," Erasure said on Instagram.

"Nerves of Steel" is the second single to debut from Erasure's forthcoming 18th studio album, The Neon.

"This is my favorite track from the album," Bell said in a statement. "I am truly honored that ll our LGBTQIA+ friends were so creative during lockdown and helped us with this joyful video. Thanks for creating such a lovely piece of art!"

The Neon also features the single "Hey Now (I Think I Got a Feeling)." Erasure will release the album Aug. 21. The album is inspired by the pop groups of Bell and Clarke's youth.

"It was about refreshing my love -- hopefully our love -- of great pop," Bell said. "I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone."