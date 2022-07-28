Eragon author Christopher Paolini says a Disney+ series adaptation is indeed in the works.

Paolini confirmed the news in a post to fans Thursday after word of the series leaked earlier in the week.

"As you may have seen, there was an unplanned announcement earlier this week, but yes, it's true -- an Eragon television series is in development at Disney+, and I'm attached to both co-write and produce!" he wrote. "And yes, I'm extremely excited for what the future holds."

Paolini said the adaptation "has been a long time coming" and thanked fans for their support over the years.

"Disney will have more to say on this adaptation in the near future, but in the meantime, I wanted to confirm the news and to reassure you that I'm committed to making sure that this version of Eragon's story lives up to your highest expectations," he added.

Eragon is the first novel in Paolini's The Inheritance Cycle fantasy book series. Eragon follows the title character, Eragon, a farm boy who finds and hatches a dragon, Saphira.

Bert Salke, who will also executive produce the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will executive produce with Paolini. The series has yet to find a showrunner.

"It's thrilling to be working with Christopher on a Disney+ adaptation of Eragon. Like with Percy Jackson, 20th and D+ are providing a chance for us to translate these stories to film in the way their millions of fans deserve," Salke said in a statement.