The special Earth Day episode will benefit The Actors Fund and the global clean water nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance. Reuben, who played Jeanie Boulet on ER, is the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," Reuben said in a statement.
The reunion will feature the ER cast as they reflect on their time on the show and answer live questions from fans.
ER had a 15-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2009. The series was created by author Michael Crichton.
Other casts that have reunited on Stars in the House include Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock and Desperate Housewives.
