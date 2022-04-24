Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, From, for a second season.

The sci-fi show's star Harold Perrineau confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday.

"One of your biggest questions is finally being answered... FROM will be back for Season 2! #FROMonEPIX. Thank you to the #FROMily. We appreciate you!" the actor wrote.

"You guys made the first season an unforgettable ride, and the second one possible," cast member Pegah Ghafoori tweeted.

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by the Russo brothers, the series is about people trapped in a small middle America town plagued by monsters.