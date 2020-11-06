Envy Peru was crowned the winner of Drag Race Holland Season 1, the Dutch spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Peru, 31, won following a lip-sync battle with Janey Jacke. Peru has become Holland's first Drag Superstar.

The final four were tasked with delivering a lip-sync medley, recording a podcast with host Fred van Leer and judge Nikkie Plessen and putting together a runway look.

Leer and Plessen were joined by actress Sanne Wallis de Vries, beauty guru Nikkie Tutorials and fashion designer Claes Iversen as guest judges. Iversen created the grand prize gown.

"I'm proud to be a face, example, and role model for the Latin community. They're lacking acceptance," Peru said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"There's a lot of machismo there, so I just want to show the kids who are queer that you can achieve your dreams, even though you're Latin and queer. You're not nothing. I want to be an example for them and, hopefully, with this crown, I can make a difference so that mothers who have queer kids can be more accepting and see queerness as a blessing instead of a flaw," Peru continued.