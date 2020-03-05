Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, shared plans Wednesday for a joint tour of North America featuring special guest Sebastian Yatra.
"#US & #CANADA!!! Excited to announce that I'm going on tour with @ricky_martin & @SebastianYatra!!!" Iglesias wrote on Twitter.
"I am so excited to announce my 2020 Tour with @enriqueiglesias and special guest @sebastianyatra!!! #EnriqueRickyTour," Martin tweeted.
The tour begins Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz., and ends Oct. 30 in Atlanta, Ga. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets to begin March 11 at 10 a.m.
Iglesias released his 10th studio album, Sex and Love, in 2014, and last released the single "Despues Que Te Perdi" with Jon Z in March 2019. Iglesias and his wife, retired tennis star Anna Kournikova, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in January.
Martin will release his 11th studio album, Movimiento, this year. The album includes the single "Tiburones," released in January.
Here's the full list of dates for Iglesias and Martin's joint tour:
Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Sept. 6 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskin Center
Sept. 9 -- Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena
Sept. 11 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Sept. 12 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 13 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center
Sept. 22 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
Sept. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Sept. 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 1 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena
Oct. 6 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 8 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 10 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell
Oct. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 15 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Oct. 17 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Oct. 18 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
