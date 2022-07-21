Singers Enrique Iglesias and Becky G will be two of the headline performers at the upcoming 2022 iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina in Miami.

iHeartMedia said in a press release Thursday that the pair would be part of a large ensemble of Latin singers that would "celebrate the power of Latin music in popular culture with a star-studded slate of performances."

The concert, which has been held annually since 2014, is set to return to Miami's FTX Arena on Oct. 15. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday.

The show will be hosted by iHeartLatino president and chief creative officer Enrique Santos, who lauded the concert as well as the opportunity to put on the show in Florida once again.

"We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year," Santos said. "We're thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture."

In addition to being one of the headline performers, Iglesias will receive the iHeartRadio Corazon Latino Award, which "honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond."

A native of Madrid, Iglesias, 47, has been a mainstay in Spanish-language music since the 1990s, and is one of the best-selling Latin artists in history with reported record sales of more than 70 million worldwide.

He has additionally been named by Billboard as the number one male dance club singer of all time.

Iglesias' latest album, Final (Vol. 1), was released last September to mixed reviews. In the lead-up to the album's release, the singer hinted that Final (Vol. 1) may be his last one.

"It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he said during an Instagram Live chat. "There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final."

Becky G, the other big name from the concert, has left a similar mark on Latin music for a younger generation.

Born in Inglewood, Calif., to Mexican-American parents, Becky G, 25, released her debut single in 2013. She went on to release her song "Shower" in 2014 to critical acclaim.

She has helped to make a name for herself by collaborating with numerous Latin and non-Latin artists. This includes singles with Pitbull, Bad Bunny, and Christina Aguilera.

Becky G has additionally been featured in a song by J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS.

The upcoming fiesta will not be the first time that Iglesias and Becky G will have shared a stage. She was previously Iglesias' opening act for his 2017 tour with Pitbull

Additional Latin artists performing at the concert will include Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez and Myke Towers, among others.

In past years, performers at the fiesta include superstars like Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin and Luis Fonsi.