Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Enola Holmes.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, Enola.

The preview shows Enola (Brown) reunite with her brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), after their mother, Edoria (Helena Bonham Carter), goes missing.

Enola becomes a sleuth in her own right as she searches for her mother and helps protect a young lord (Louis Partridge).

"Unlike most well-bred ladies, I was never taught to embroider. I was taught to watch, and listen. I was taught to fight," Enola declares.

Enola Holmes is based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. The series consists of six books, the first of which, The Case of the Missing Marquess, was published in 2006.

The film adaptation is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve). Brown is a co-producer.

Enola Holmes premieres Sept. 23.

Brown also plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things. Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's series adaptation of The Witcher, which resumed filming Season 2 this month.