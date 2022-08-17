Netflix is teasing the new film Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared a poster for the Enola Holmes sequel Wednesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

The Enola Holmes films are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes (Brown), the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

The Where's Waldo-like poster shows Enola and Sherlock appear in a large crowd in London.

The original Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix in September 2020. The film is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer, and follows Enola as she travels to London in search of her missing mother.

Thorne and Bradbeer will return to write and direct Enola Holmes 2. The sequel also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Enola Holmes 2.

Brown also plays Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series.