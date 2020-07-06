Ennio Morricone, an Oscar-winning film composer who scored westerns such as Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, has died at age 91.

Morricone died Monday in Rome following complications from a fall that broke his leg, his lawyer Giorgio Assumma confirmed to CNN.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Morricone's death.

Morricone is best known for scoring Leone's spaghetti Westerns which also included A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, Once Upon a Time in the West and Duck, You Sucker. He also worked on Leone's Once Upon a Time in America.

The Italian composer earned an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, which was presented by Clint Eastwood, the actor who starred in A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Morricone won the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2016 for The Hateful Eight. He was also nominated for his work on Days of Heaven, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy and Malena.

Morricone has scored more than 500 films and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We will always remember with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter.

"It made us dream, move, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain unforgettable in the history of music and cinema," he continued.