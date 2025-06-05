Enhypen sings about 'Bad Desire' in new music video
UPI News Service, 06/05/2025
South Korean group Enhypen is back with new music.
The K-pop boy band released the song "Bad Desire (With or Without You)" and its music video Thursday, along with the the 8-track EP Desire: Unleash. The album includes the previously-released song "Loose."
The music video for "Bad Desire" begins with one of the band members whispering, "Did you really think I could just stand by and watch you disappear?"
The group is seen pummeling through a turbulent, celestial landscape.
They dance among fire, and a dragon soars through the sky.
The EP also features the songs "Flashover, "Outside,Helium," and "Too Close."
Enhypen consists of Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki.
