The soundtrack to the movie musical Encanto is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is King Von's What It Means to Be King, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Kodak Black 's Back for Everything at No. 4 and Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 7, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 8, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 9 and DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Better Than You at No. 10.