The soundtrack to the animated movie musical Encanto is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kodak Black 's Back For Everything, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 4 and The Weeknd 's Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 7, Tears for Fears' Tipping Point at No. 8, Avril Lavigne's Love Sux at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.