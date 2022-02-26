The soundtrack to the animated movie musical, Encanto, is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth-consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Gunna's DS4EVER, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 4 and The Weeknd 's The Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 6, Adele's 30 at No. 7, Eminem's Curtain Call: The Hits at No. 8, Dr. Dre's Dr. Dre -- 2001 at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 10.