"Encanto's" soundtrack is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 behind the soundtrack to the animated movie is Gunna's DS4EVER, followed by Yo Gotti's CM10: Free Game at No.3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and MItski's Laurel Hell at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's Dawn FM at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Adele's 30 at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.