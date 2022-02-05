'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for second consecutive week
UPI News Service, 02/05/2022
The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Colors, followed by Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 3, The Weeknd's Dawn FM at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Adele's 30 at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Walker Hayes' Country Stuff at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.
