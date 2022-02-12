The soundtrack to the movie musical Encanto is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd 's Dawn FM, followed by Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Colors at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Adele's 30 at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 10.