The soundtrack to Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical, Encanto, is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart is Gunna's DS4Ever, followed by The Weeknd 's Dawn FM at No. 3, Adele 's 30 at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Lumineers' Brightside at No. 6, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 7, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.