The soundtrack to the animated movie Encanto is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Adele 's 30, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons at No. 9 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 10.