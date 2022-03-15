Disney+ will release sing-along versions of Encanto, Frozen and other fan-favorite musicals.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it will release a sing-along version of Encanto on Friday.

The sing-along will feature on-screen lyrics to all of Encanto's songs, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Family Madrigal," "Surface Pressure" and "Dos Oruguitas."

Disney+ released a teaser for the Encanto sing-along Tuesday.

Encanto opened in theaters in November. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Mari­a Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo and Jessica Darrow.

Encanto follows the Madrigals, a Columbian family who live in a magical realm.

Disney+ will release sing-along versions of Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and other films later this year.