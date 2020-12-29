R&B girl group En Vogue and singer and rapper Saweetie have joined the lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

ABC announced Monday on Twitter that En Vogue and Saweetie, 26, will perform during the TV special Thursday.

In an accompanying video, En Vogue members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett shared their hopes for 2021.

"For everybody to stay healthy, and for us to find some semblance of normalcy amongst the nation, amongst the world, that brings us more joy and a feeling of security in the year going forward," Bennett said.

In another video, Saweetie said she is most excited about the release of her debut studio album in 2021.

En Vogue and Saweetie join previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez Miley Cyrus , Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maluma, Ella Mai and other artists.

On Tuesday, Lopez said she will perform her new song "In the Morning" for the first time.

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will host the New York celebration in Times Square, with Ciara to host the Los Angeles party and Big Freedia to host the New Orleans bash.

