Empire of Light takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. The film is a love story that explores human connection and the magic of cinema.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be included in this year's BFI London Film Festival as the AMEX Gala screening. Empire of Light is a very personal movie for me, and I can't wait to show it in my home town," Mendes said.
"Empire of Light explores the importance of community, the power of storytelling and of the movies, specifically the thrill of watching a film in a dark cinema, and the tactile pleasures of celluloid. And these are themes so close to our hearts at BFI," BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle said.
Colman and Firth previously starred together in the 2021 film Mothering Sunday.
Mendes is known for such films as American Beauty, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall and 1917.
