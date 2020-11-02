Empire alum Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 50-year-old actress will host the annual awards show Nov. 22.

Henson shared the news Monday in a video on Good Morning America. The video shows Henson smiling and laughing as she announces the gig.

The AMAs confirmed the news on Twitter.

The AMAs will air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. News broke Friday that K-pop group BTS will perform its new single "Life Goes On" and its song "Dynamite" during the ceremony.

Henson is known for playing Cookie Lyon on Empire, which ended in April after six seasons on Fox. She will host a new Facebook Watch talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, exploring mental health.

Henson and her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation launched a virtual therapy campaign for underserved communities in April during the COVID-19 pandemic. She discussed the program during a CNN town hall in May.