Henson is known for playing Cookie Lyon on Empire, which ended in April after six seasons on Fox. She will host a new Facebook Watch talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, exploring mental health.
Henson and her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation launched a virtual therapy campaign for underserved communities in April during the COVID-19 pandemic. She discussed the program during a CNN town hall in May.
