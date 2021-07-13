The nominees for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) will be naming the nominees alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The Emmy Awards are taking place Sept. 19 and will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrates excellence in television.

Cedric the Entertainer is serving as the host of the Emmys. The gala will be an in-person event with a live audience.

How to Watch

Time: The nominees will be announced starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Online: Fans can livestream the nominees being announced on Emmys.com or through the Television Academy's official YouTube page.

Hosts: Ron Cephas Jones, Jasmine Cephas Jones

Top categories: Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Limited Series, Best Movie, Best Actor in a Drama, Best Actress in a Drama, Best Actor in a Comedy, Best Actress in a Comedy, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.