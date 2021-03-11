Emmanuel Acho says the Bachelor Season 25's After the Final Rose special "breeds discomfort" for viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old former professional football player said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the upcoming special will have the "most uncomfortable" conversation in Bachelor franchise history.

Acho started hosting the web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man in June following national conversations about racial injustice. In February, Acho was announced to host the Bachelor: After the Final Rose special after host Chris Harrison stepped aside from the franchise after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism."

On The Late Show, Acho said the After the Final Rose special combines two "volatile" topics, race and love. The Bachelor Season 25 is the first to feature a Black star, Matt James.

"I can fervently say this will be the most uncomfortable conversation in Bachelor franchise history. Why? You're now mixing love, which is one of the strongest emotions, along with racial tension, which is one of the most toxic and volatile topics of our current day," the star said.

"Like, you're mixing two incredibly strong and volatile subject matters and weaving them together in one final, hour-long episode after the culmination of the show," he added. "It breeds discomfort, and I'm so thrilled to be a part of it."

Harrison apologized in February after defending Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette. Kirkconnell later apologized for "offensive and racist" past actions.

On The Late Show, Acho was asked to weigh in on Harrison's future with the Bachelor franchise.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I don't believe in cancel culture. I do believe in accountability, and so I think that right now he's taking accountability for his actions," he said.

Acho said Bachelor producers must consider the best interests of Harrison, the show and the cast.

"Should he return to that role? You have to decide, what's in the best interest of Chris Harrison? What's in the best interest of the show and the executive producers? But also, what's in the best interest of the cast?" Acho said.

"You know, they're trying to commit to diversity. You had your first Black Bachelor," he added. "What's in the best interest of all three of those primary parties in play, and make the decision that serves the most good."

Harrison addressed his future with The Bachelor on Good Morning America this month, saying, "I plan to be back and I want to be back."