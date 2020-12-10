Showtime announced Thursday it has ordered the series The Curse. The half-hour comedy stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, who co-created the show with Bennie Safdie.

The show is about a newlywed couple trying to conceive and star on an HGTV show. The curse makes both endeavors difficult for them.

Safdie is also the co-director of Uncut Gems along with his brother Josh, who also executive produces The Curse. Bennie Safdie will also co-star on the show.

Stone will also executive produce with her company Fruit Tree, as will Fielder. Fielder created and starred on Nathan For You and currently produces the HBO docuseries How To with John Wilson.

Before The Curse makes it to Showtime, Fruit Tree will launch a TV series based on Stacy Willignham's book The Shadows. They are developing the Jesse Eisenberg directed When You Finish Saving the World with A24.

Showtime Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel praised the collaboration in a statement.

"The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder," said Israel. "Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human."