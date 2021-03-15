Walt Disney Studios has released a new sneak peek of its 101 Dalmations prequel, Cruella.

Set in 1970s London, the live-action film features Emma Stone as the titular villain and Emma Thompson as her mentor and rival.

The film "follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs," a synopsis said.

"She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

The 1-minute preview released on Sunday showed Estella with red hair, scrubbing floors and working on her fashion creations as the song, "These Boots Were Made for Walking" plays in the background.

"It's a world of opportunity and I was meant for more in this life," Estella says in voice-over. "I want to make art and I want to make trouble."

By the end of the clip, Estella has upstaged the baroness at a high-profile event by riding up on a motorcycle and unveiling a wild, black and white hairdo and paint scrawled across her face, saying, "The Future."

Black and white dogs are later seen growling at her.

The film is set for release on May 28.