Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is set to star in the sequel to her Disney hit, Cruella.

Deadline and Variety reported Friday that Stone has officially inked a deal to play the titular villain in Cruella 2, another prequel to the studio's classic 101 Dalmations story.

Cruella was released in theaters and on Disney+ in May. The live-action film co-starred Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong.

Glenn Close played an older version of the dog-obsessed fashionista in the 1996 live-action movie, 101 Dalmations and its sequel, 102 Dalmations, in 2000.

Stone is known for her roles in Zombieland, La La Land, Birdman, The Croods and The Favourite.