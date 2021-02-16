Disney is giving a glimpse of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.On Tuesday, the studio shared a poster for the film Cruella featuring Stone, 32, as the titular villainess from the animated Disney film One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).The black and white poster shows a closeup of Stone's face. The actress wears smoky eye makeup and lipstick and sports Cruella's signature black and white hair."Hello, Cruel World," the caption reads.Disney will release a trailer for the movie Wednesday.Cruella provides an origin story for Cruella, known as Estella "Cruella" de Vil in the new film. The movie takes place in 1970s London and follows a young Cruella, who is a fashion designer.Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie and co-stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong.Disney gave a first look at Stone as Cruella in August 2019.Cruella will open in theaters May 28.