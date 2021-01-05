Emma Stone is going to be a mom.

People reported Monday that Stone, 32, is expecting her first child with her husband, former Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary, 35.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Stone's pregnancy.

"It's been so nice for them to be home and have this time together before the baby," a source said. "They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team."

Us Weekly said Stone "seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother."

"She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing," an insider said.

Stone was spotted cradling her baby bump during a walk Dec. 30 in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

Stone and McCary met in 2016 when Stone hosted SNL and appeared in a sketch that McCary directed. The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2019.

Page Six reported in September that Stone and McCary had quietly married. Photos surfaced of the couple wearing matching gold bands.

Stone is known for such films as Birdman, La La Land and The Favourite. She will star in the new Showtime series The Curse, co-created by Nathan Fielder and Bennie Safdie.