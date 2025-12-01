"When I posted this exact video back in September it confused a lot of people. I wrote a caption that said something like, 'You never know when it will end, thank you DWTS for the ride of my life' and people thought I was leaving!" Emma, 36, wrote via TikTok on Friday, November 28.
Alongside the caption, Emma posted a video of herself standing inside a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal room.
Emma flashed a sweet smile and pointed to the show's sign as somber music played in the background.
"I was actually just being honest (I mean it's the truth!) This is the ride of my life and no one knows when it will end," Emma went on to explain in her recent TikTok post.
"I truly am so thankful, and one day I will watch videos back of this time. And I will be proud because I recognized even in the moment how special this time is."
The pro dancer and choreographer concluded, "Thank you DWTS and thank you to everyone who gets enjoyment from it. And that's probably you!!! So thank you. P.s if you want to live more in gratitude try the book called The Magic."
When Emma had uploaded the same video in September, many fans thought she was alluding to a potential Dancing with the Stars exit.
"Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime," she wrote via TikTok at the time. "You never know when your time is up so I'm gunna love it every single day."
One TikTok user wrote in the comments, "Why does this feel like a goodbye video? Yet the season hasn't even started yet."