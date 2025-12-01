Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater has addressed speculation that she's leaving the ABC reality dancing competition soon.

"When I posted this exact video back in September it confused a lot of people. I wrote a caption that said something like, 'You never know when it will end, thank you DWTS for the ride of my life' and people thought I was leaving!" Emma, 36, wrote via TikTok on Friday, November 28.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Alongside the caption, Emma posted a video of herself standing inside a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal room.

Emma flashed a sweet smile and pointed to the show's sign as somber music played in the background.

"I was actually just being honest (I mean it's the truth!) This is the ride of my life and no one knows when it will end," Emma went on to explain in her recent TikTok post.

"I truly am so thankful, and one day I will watch videos back of this time. And I will be proud because I recognized even in the moment how special this time is."

The pro dancer and choreographer concluded, "Thank you DWTS and thank you to everyone who gets enjoyment from it. And that's probably you!!! So thank you. P.s if you want to live more in gratitude try the book called The Magic."

When Emma had uploaded the same video in September, many fans thought she was alluding to a potential Dancing with the Stars exit.

"Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime," she wrote via TikTok at the time. "You never know when your time is up so I'm gunna love it every single day."

One TikTok user wrote in the comments, "Why does this feel like a goodbye video? Yet the season hasn't even started yet."

It appears Emma will be sticking around for quite some time, especially since she just had a successful Dancing with the Stars season with comedian Andy Richter.

Emma and her celebrity partner finished Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in seventh place.
The pair managed to advance in the competition week after week despite landing at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard.

Following Emma and Andy's elimination, the pair gushed about their Dancing with the Stars experience together.

"All I can really say right now is I love you Andy and thank you for changing my life. I'm so glad now we are family," Emma wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"@richtercommaandy I cried about a million times putting this together. Look at these memories. You are SO SPECIAL."

And Andy expressed to People how he was so thankful for his time on the show.

"I really started to enjoy it and started to feel transformed by it and started to like the exercise," Andy shared.

"There was just a lightness to me, I mean in attitude. I was able to sort of feel like, 'Yeah, I'm going to do this.'"

Emma has competed on a total of 17 Dancing with the Stars seasons.

Emma won a mirrorball trophy at the end of Season 24 with athlete Rashad Jennings, but she hasn't placed higher than fourth since that season.

Emma's love life is also entangled with Dancing with the Stars. She was previously married to Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber and is currently dating DWTS pro Alan Bersten.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

