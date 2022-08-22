British actress Emma Samms has confirmed she is returning to the U.S. daytime soap opera, General Hospital.

"So excited! And so grateful to @valentinifrank for making this possible despite my ongoing Long COVID," the actress, who has played Holly Sutton Scorpio off and on since the 1980s, tweeted Monday.

Samms was last seen on the ABC drama in 2020, but battled the coronavirus and hasn't been up to returning as Holly until this fall.

"I am thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly's story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage," executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement.

The contemporary show, which premiered in 1963, is set in the fictional upstate New York town of Port Charles and follows the hospital staff, cops and criminals who live there.