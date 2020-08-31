Emma Roberts is going to be a mom.

The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first child, a son, with her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund

Roberts confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself with Hedlund. The actress showed her baby bump in an off-shoulder white dress.

"Me... and my two favorite guys," she captioned the post.

Roberts' aunt, actress Julia Roberts, and actresses Rumer Willis and Haley Bennett were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations angel," Willis added. "So excited for you."

"Cuuuuuute alert. This baby is gonna be so beautiful and funny and smart and Virginia wants to say hello," Bennett said, referencing her daughter, Virginia.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked in March 2019 following Roberts' split from her fiance, actor Evan Peters . Hedlund previously dated actress Kirsten Dunst

Roberts is known for her roles on Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Hedlund has starred in the films Tron: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis and Triple Frontier.