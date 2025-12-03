Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has hinted she may not return for the show's tenth season after co-star Chrishell Stause announced her departure.

Emma, 33, dished about her future on the Netflix reality series during an appearance on the Monday, December 1 episode of the "Untraditionally Lala" podcast.

"I was basically done [after] Season 8 and I kind of came back to tell my side of the story," Emma told Lala Kent before being asked about her plans ahead of Season 10.

When Lala said it sounds like Emma's role on Selling Sunset's next season is "TBD," Emma replied, "Yeah, I mean, I'm kind of... I'm tapped [out]."

Emma, however, declined to make an official statement about her casting status.

"I'll never say never. I don't like when people say they're not going to join the show and then they do," Emma explained.

"I've heard that so many times where people are like, 'I'm never coming back. I'm never coming back.' And they're back every season. A lot of people have done and said that -- I'm not naming names."

Emma confirmed how she's "never" actually said that but she's very content right now.

"I'm at a point where I'm really happy with my life. I love my family. I've been trying to spend more time with them," Emma said.

She added, "I enjoy being home with the family and I've been on the East Coast a lot this year, which has been really nice for me... I like being at home with the family. That's what brings me happiness. [And having a family of my own] has always been my goal."

Emma teasing a Selling Sunset exit comes shortly after Chrishell announced in early November that she's leaving the series after nine seasons.

"I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially. I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health," Chrishell told Bustle in an interview.

"I've vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest -- having come from nothing, it's really hard to turn something like this down."
But Chrishell made a bold statement by saying that not even "Jesus Christ himself" could persuade her to stay on Selling Sunset, which has yet to be officially picked up for a tenth season.

Selling Sunset, which follows the staff of a luxury real estate brokerage in L.A. called The Oppenheim Group, premiered on Netflix in March 2019.

The show's ninth season was released in October, although Netflix held back the reunion special until November 5.

Season 9 of Selling Sunset has chronicled drama between ex-besties Chrishell and Emma.

The pair's relationship became contentious when Chrishell criticized Emma's on-and-off boyfriend, Blake Davis, for allegedly making offensive statements.

"He compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness," claimed Chrishell, who is married to nonbinary musician G-Flip.

"He constantly posts anti-trans stuff... He thinks it's too woke if you don't sing the N-word in songs. He posted something the other day, with a gun in view, saying he wants to 'sue [me for lying] my dick off.'"

Chrishell expressed disappointment in the Selling Sunset producers for omitting a lot of footage.

"I get it, they want to make a light show," she acknowledged. "And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point."

But Chrishell complained about how she's been painted as Emma's "overbearing friend" on the show.

"But there are so many things that would've completely vindicated me and my opinion, and they left all of it out," Chrishell alleged.

Chrishell also claimed that Emma told her "horrific things" that Blake had said he'd do to her when they were going through a breakup.

"He thought it was funny to say, 'If you ever do that again, I'll beat you.' Who jokes about that? It's not funny," Chrishell said.

Although Chrishell is clearly done with the show, she wished her co-stars all "the best" going forward.

"If they do [film] another one, by then, I may not watch it," she confessed of a possible Season 10.

"I don't know. But I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don't want to be bitter about it, even though I'm leaving not in the way I would've loved."
