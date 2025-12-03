Emma, 33, dished about her future on the Netflix reality series during an appearance on the Monday, December 1 episode of the "Untraditionally Lala" podcast.
"I was basically done [after] Season 8 and I kind of came back to tell my side of the story," Emma told Lala Kent before being asked about her plans ahead of Season 10.
When Lala said it sounds like Emma's role on Selling Sunset's next season is "TBD," Emma replied, "Yeah, I mean, I'm kind of... I'm tapped [out]."
Emma, however, declined to make an official statement about her casting status.
"I'll never say never. I don't like when people say they're not going to join the show and then they do," Emma explained.
"I've heard that so many times where people are like, 'I'm never coming back. I'm never coming back.' And they're back every season. A lot of people have done and said that -- I'm not naming names."
Emma confirmed how she's "never" actually said that but she's very content right now.
"I'm at a point where I'm really happy with my life. I love my family. I've been trying to spend more time with them," Emma said.
She added, "I enjoy being home with the family and I've been on the East Coast a lot this year, which has been really nice for me... I like being at home with the family. That's what brings me happiness. [And having a family of my own] has always been my goal."
"He constantly posts anti-trans stuff... He thinks it's too woke if you don't sing the N-word in songs. He posted something the other day, with a gun in view, saying he wants to 'sue [me for lying] my dick off.'"
Chrishell expressed disappointment in the Selling Sunset producers for omitting a lot of footage.
"I get it, they want to make a light show," she acknowledged. "And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point."
But Chrishell complained about how she's been painted as Emma's "overbearing friend" on the show.
"But there are so many things that would've completely vindicated me and my opinion, and they left all of it out," Chrishell alleged.
Chrishell also claimed that Emma told her "horrific things" that Blake had said he'd do to her when they were going through a breakup.
"He thought it was funny to say, 'If you ever do that again, I'll beat you.' Who jokes about that? It's not funny," Chrishell said.
Although Chrishell is clearly done with the show, she wished her co-stars all "the best" going forward.
"If they do [film] another one, by then, I may not watch it," she confessed of a possible Season 10.
